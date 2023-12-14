Kick Scooter Market Is Anticipated To Increase At A Steady CAGR Of 9% By 2033 | Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kick scooters are gaining traction as cost-effective modern transportation alternatives for users in the US market

Rockville, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Kick Scooter Market is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period (2023 – 2033).



Kick scooters are lightweight, manual-propelled devices designed for personal transportation. They stand out for their portability, being easy to carry and store due to their compact and foldable designs. One key advantage is their eco-friendliness, producing no emissions during use and offering a cost-effective alternative to traditional vehicles. Ideal for short distances and the "last mile" of a commute, kick scooters complement public transit and contribute to reducing traffic congestion. They also promote health and fitness through physical activity and are accessible to a wide age range.

The kick scooter market is witnessing growth driven by the increasing demand for sustainable urban transportation solutions and the adoption of eco-friendly alternatives. The integration of smart and connected features, including IoT technology and GPS tracking, enhances user experience and contributes to the evolution of urban mobility solutions.

Kick scooters being prone to vandalism and theft presents significant challenges for operators, leading to financial losses, operational disruptions, and safety concerns for users. Moreover, limitations in battery technology affecting the range and lifespan of electric scooters present challenges for operators aiming to optimize service quality.

The United States stands as one of the largest growing markets globally, with projections indicating a significant rise in the two and three-wheeled scooter market in the upcoming years. This growth is due to the increasing popularity of affordable and modern transportation choices among US users.

The closure of production facilities in Europe had a widespread impact on millions of jobs during the pandemic. This has led to a rising demand for rental options in European cities such as Germany and France, accelerating market growth during the forecast period. The kick scooter rental business generated nine billion Russian Rubles in 2021, and projections anticipated a substantial increase in the following years, reaching nearly 100 billion Russian Rubles by 2026.



The growing demand for sustainable urban mobility, the convenience of last-mile connectivity, and the integration of smart and connected features such as IoT technology and GPS tracking are driving the market expansion- Says FACTMR Expert

Razor USA LLC,

Niu International,

Ningbo MYWAY Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.,

Ninebot (Segway Inc.),

Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co., Ltd,

iconBIT, GOVECS AG.



In this competitive and dynamic market, Leading companies and startups alike contribute to the competitive ecosystem, fostering innovation and diversity in offerings.

In May 2023, Razor USA LLC unveiled the launch of their latest product, the Rambler 20 electric bicycle. This adult-sized e-bike operates on lithium-ion power, providing riders with full control over the balance between electric assistance and pedal power.



Tailoring scooter services to the unique characteristics of specific urban landscapes, traffic patterns, and commuter needs is a strategic approach that enables key players in the kick scooter market to provide more effective and targeted solutions.

Integrating innovative safety features within the mobile app, such as real-time helmet availability notifications, safety tutorials, and geofenced low-speed zones, sets operators apart by prioritizing user safety and compliance.

Key players should collaborate with city planners to create dedicated parking spaces and secure docking stations. This collaboration is expected to help address concerns about cluttered sidewalks, improve urban integration, and promote public acceptance.

