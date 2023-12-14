New H&R Block AI Tax Assist Provides DIY Tax Filers Instant, Unlimited Help With No Extra Fees Or Upgrade Required For Live Tax Pro Assistance

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) H&R Block combines nearly 70 years of trusted tax expertise with the latest advancements in AI technology from Microsoft Azure OpenAI to streamline and simplify the tax preparation process

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) today introduced H&R Block AI Tax Assist, a generative artificial intelligence experience designed to streamline the tax preparation process for individuals, the self-employed and small business owners to file and manage their taxes confidently. The technology combines the expertise H&R Block and its tax professionals have provided since 1955 with the power and efficiency of artificial intelligence to provide real-time, reliable tax filing assistance backed by H&R Block's 100% accuracy and maximum refund guarantees.1



“Individuals are increasingly exploring AI technologies for greater efficiency, but those tools are only reliable if developed with accurate information from trustworthy sources,” said Heather Watts, SVP of Consumer Tax Products, H&R Block.“Rather than rely on communities and search results that often are incorrect or misleading, AI Tax Assist leverages H&R Block's trusted tax expertise and generative AI technology to empower DIYers to file how and when they want with the confidence of knowing they have expert help if needed without paying more.”





With a strong emphasis on compliance with tax laws, H&R Block AI Tax Assist leverages data from H&R Block's world-class The Tax Institute and the experience of more than 60,000 tax professionals to answer questions regarding current U.S. and state tax laws. It is simple to use and natively in the experience, enabling individuals to ask as many questions as needed conversationally and the ability to revisit previous conversation threads. If live help is preferred, H&R Block's tax professionals are there to assist at no additional charge.

H&R Block AI Tax Assist helps DIY customers efficiently work through the tax preparation process by assisting with:



Tax Information: AI Tax Assist can provide information on tax forms, deductions, and credits, maximizing potential refunds and minimizing tax liability.

Tax Preparation: AI Tax Assist can guide individuals through questions as they prepare and file their taxes, answer tax theory questions and offer navigation instructions when needed.

Tax Knowledge: AI Tax Assist can answer free-form tax-related questions, providing dynamic responses that clarify tax terms and give guidance on specific tax rules or general information about the U.S. and state tax system. Tax Changes: AI Tax Assist can answer questions about the tax code, recently changed laws and tax policies.

H&R Block AI Tax Assist harnesses the power of Microsoft's Azure OpenAI Service, and H&R Block is the only company in the tax industry to be selected by Microsoft to participate in its AI 100, an exclusive group of industry-leading companies that are prioritizing the development and deployment of solutions using Azure OpenAI Service.

“H&R Block has a long history of helping customers get the best possible outcomes at tax time,” said Zia Mansoor, Corporate Vice President, Data & AI at Microsoft.“Combining Microsoft's state-of-the-art AI models with H&R Block's reputation of trust and the skills of its tax professionals gives AI Tax Assist a leading edge.”

In addition to AI Tax Assist providing guidance on specific tax rules, it can answer questions about which H&R Block DIY product is best for each filing situation to aid individuals with filing returns that yield the maximum refund, guaranteed. The company offers several options for DIYers to file online, plus H&R Block AI Tax Assist and Live Tax Pro support are included at no extra charge when you file with H&R Block Deluxe, Premium or Self-Employed Online Editions.



Free Online Edition: Designed for individuals with simple tax situations, such as those who file a 1040 form without complex deductions or investments. It is great for those claiming unemployment income, earned income credits or education credits.

Deluxe Online Edition: Perfect for people with itemized deductions and those with slightly more complex tax situations, such as homeowners and those with child and dependent care expenses.

Premium Online Edition: Expertly built to handle more complex tax situations, H&R Block's premium online edition is a right fit for people with cryptocurrency, sold stocks or rental property income. It provides guidance and support for additional tax forms and schedules, such as D and E, that may be required. Self-Employed Online Edition: Tailored for self-employed individuals, gig workers, freelancers, and independent contractors. It supports tracking and deducting business expenses, calculating self-employment taxes, and handling other aspects relevant to self-employment income.

