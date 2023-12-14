Mesa Air Group Announces Intent To File Form 12B-25 And Delay Its Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Release And Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHOENIX, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) (“Mesa” or the“Company”) today announced that it will file a Form 12b-25, Notification of Late Filing, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with regard to its annual report on Form 10-K (the“2023 10-K”) for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023. Form 12b-25 will allow the Company an automatic extension of fifteen additional calendar days to file the 2023 10-K, which is due on December 14, 2023.



In accordance with today's announcement, the Company is canceling its previously announced earnings release and call scheduled for after market close on December 14, 2023. The Company expects to file the 2023 10-K as soon as practicable and no later than the December 29, 2023 deadline in compliance with Rule 12b-25. As soon as the filing date is confirmed, the Company will announce updated timing for the release of its 2023 fourth quarter and full year financial results and conference call.

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 89 cities in 40 states, the District of Columbia, the Bahamas, Canada, Cuba, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. As of September 30, 2023, Mesa operated a fleet of 80 aircraft, with approximately 277 daily departures, and four 737 cargo aircraft. The Company had approximately 2,341 employees. Mesa operates all its flights as either United Express or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of a capacity purchase agreement entered into with United Airlines, Inc. and a flight service agreement with DHL.

