Storagevault Announces Quarterly Dividend For Q4 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. (“ StorageVault ” or the“ Corporation ”) ( SVI-TSX ) announced today that a quarterly dividend of $0.002874 per common share (“ Common Share ”) will be payable on January 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on December 29, 2023, with an ex-dividend date of December 28, 2023. This dividend has been designated as an“eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes.



About StorageVault Canada Inc.

StorageVault, owns and operates 241 storage locations across Canada. StorageVault owns 210 of these locations plus over 5,000 portable storage units representing over 11.6 million rentable square feet on over 680 acres of land. StorageVault also provides last mile storage and logistics solutions and professional records management services, ‎such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding services.

For further information, contact Mr. Steven Scott or Mr. Iqbal Khan:

Tel: 1-877-622-0205

