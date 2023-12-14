Microbix & Seegene USA Jointly Enhancing Lab Test Accuracy

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario and IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbix Biosystems Inc. ( TSX: MBX, OTCQX: MBXBF, Microbix® ), a life sciences innovator, manufacturer, and exporter, announces a collaboration with Seegene USA, Inc. (“ Seegene USA ”), a leading developer of multiplex molecular assays and automated solutions for U.S. labs. Under the parties' collaboration, Seegene USA will distribute and recommend Microbix's Quality Assessment Products (“ QAPsTM ”) to monitor the workflow accuracy of Seegene NovaplexTM and AllplexTM assays in use across the United States.



Microbix QAPs are available to support PCR-based (molecular) assays formatted on Copan® FLOQSwabs® and room-temperature stable, or in liquid vial format that are refrigerator-temperature stable. Microbix PROCEEDx® brand QAPs are Research Use Only“RUO” samples, while its REDx® brand QAPs are In-Vitro Diagnostic“IVD” Controls. Regular use of QAPs helps ensure the accuracy of laboratory-conducted assays.

With this agreement, Seegene USA will begin offering Microbix's QAPs products, alongside its current portfolio of high multiplex PCR assays that test for infectious disease pathogens under its AllplexTM and NovaplexTM brands. These assays, using Seegene proprietary technology, are unique in their ability to produce high-multiplex results from a single channel in a PCR reaction. In combination, US labs receive an efficient, low-cost approach to achieve high-quality syndromic testing for infectious disease pathogens when compared to currently available options.

Philip Casselli, SVP Business Development, commented,“Our longstanding relationship with Seegene Canada laid a strong foundation for this Microbix – Seegene USA relationship. Our collaboration naturally aligns the two companies to help assure optimal results for laboratories performing high-multiplex PCR testing using Seegene Assays. This week we began our training and comprehensive support of the Seegene USA team.”

“In this partnership, we are again increasing our IVD presence for the U.S. and further supporting our lab customers in their mission to better provide quality results for their patients and institutions,” said Craig Howell, SVP for Marketing of Seegene USA, Inc.“As well, we believe our ongoing IVD assay development requires custom control and validation panel expertise that is met by Microbix's competencies.”

About Seegene USA, Inc.

Seegene USA Inc. is based in Irvine, CA and is a subsidiary of Seegene Inc. of Seoul, Republic of Korea. Seegene companies are global leaders in multiplex molecular diagnostics and offer platforms with real-time PCR amplification technologies. The Seegene Inc. global network covers over 85 countries, with subsidiaries in Brazil, Canada, Germany, Italy, Mexico, the Middle East, and the United States. Please visit or contact us at ... for further information.

NovaplexTM Assay Panels

Seegene NovaplexTM assays are real-time reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests that maximize test efficiency and offer excellent performance. These syndromic assays simultaneously test for multiple targets in short running time with reduced reagents cost and minimal labor required. Novaplex reagents are for Research Use Only (RUO) and not for use in diagnostic procedures.

AllplexTM 2019-nCoV

The AllplexTM 2019-nCoV (SARS-CoV-2) Assay is available in the U.S. under an Emergency Use Authorization“EUA”. Seegene has played a critical role in offering effective testing solutions that include current variants to mitigate the spread of rapidly mutating COVID-19 viruses.

About Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Microbix Biosystems Inc. creates proprietary biological products for human health, with over 100 skilled employees and annualized sales targeting C$ 2.0 million per month. It makes a wide range of critical ingredients and devices for the global diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment products (QAPsTM) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, enable assay development and validation, or help ensure the quality of clinical diagnostic workflows. Its antigens drive the antibody tests of approximately 100 diagnostics makers, while QAPs are sold to clinical lab accreditation organizations, diagnostics companies, and clinical labs. Microbix QAPs are now available in over 30 countries, supported by a network of international distributors. Microbix is ISO 9001 & 13485 accredited, U.S. FDA registered, Australian TGA registered, Health Canada establishment licensed, and provides CE marked products.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes“forward-looking information,” as such term is defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, discussion of Seegene USA and its assays, Microbix and its QAPs, their relevance, or others' products or services, business and business results, goals or outlook, risks associated with financial results and stability, development projects such as those referenced in its presentations, regulatory compliance and approvals, sales to foreign jurisdictions, engineering and construction, production (including control over costs, quality, quantity or timeliness of delivery), currency exchange rates, maintaining adequate working capital or raising new capital on acceptable terms or at all, and other similar statements about anticipated future events, conditions or results that are not historical facts. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Microbix cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual performance may be affected by many material factors, some of which are beyond its control. Accordingly, actual future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. All statements are made as of the date of this news release and represent Microbix's judgement as of the date of this new release, and it is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking information.

