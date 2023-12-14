Cairo to increase daily supply of fuel to Gaza Strip to 189K liters

(MENAFN) In a significant development announced on Wednesday evening, Cairo revealed plans to increase the daily supply of fuel to the Gaza Strip from 129,000 liters to 189,000 liters. This initiative is part of an agreement reached with the Israeli side, which commenced implementation on Tuesday. The announcement came through a statement issued by Diaa Rashwan, the head of the Egyptian State Information Service.



According to Rashwan, the move underscores Egypt's unwavering commitment to intensify its efforts to ensure a continuous flow of humanitarian and relief aid to the residents of the Gaza Strip. These efforts are particularly crucial given the dire humanitarian conditions resulting from the protracted Israeli aggression, which has endured for 68 days.



Highlighting the operational aspects of the agreement, Rashwan detailed that as of Tuesday, humanitarian and relief aid trucks have begun traversing from Egypt through the Rafah crossing, destined for the Kerem Shalom crossing. This operational framework also includes the Al-Awja crossing, as was the case in previous arrangements. The introduction of this route is expected to expedite the arrival of trucks to the Gaza Strip, potentially increasing their daily number to a range of 60 to 80 trucks, although the specific previous number was not specified.



Moreover, the agreement encompasses a crucial boost in the daily fuel supply to the Gaza Strip, as agreed between the involved parties. The fuel supply is set to escalate from 129,000 liters to 189,000 liters per day. Additionally, two domestic gas trucks have already been introduced on Wednesday, marking a tangible step forward in meeting the energy needs of the region.



This collaborative effort signifies a positive stride in regional cooperation, aiming to alleviate the ongoing crisis in the Gaza Strip and provide essential support to the affected population. As these initiatives unfold, the international community watches closely, hopeful for a sustained improvement in the humanitarian situation in the region.

MENAFN14122023000045015682ID1107596119