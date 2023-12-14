Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Irritable bowel syndrome is a digestive disorder characterized by altered bowel patterns and abdominal discomfort. IBS is shortened to IBS. IBS-D is an alternative term for irritable bowel syndrome. It inhibits the normal mobility of the intestinal tract's muscle linings, slowing food movement through the digestive tract. The severity of an individual's irritable bowel syndrome symptoms can determine whether they have the moderate or severe subtype of the condition. These symptoms include abdominal cramping, discomfort, bloating, flatulence, mucus in the stool, constipation, and diarrhea. Additionally, you may experience bloating and flatulence.

However, the precise cause of irritable bowel syndrome is unknown. Irritable bowel syndrome is characterized by heightened awareness of one's physiological functions as well as abnormal motions of the gastrointestinal tract. Endoscopic procedures, blood tests, stool testing, and external imaging studies can diagnose irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

Market Dynamics Rise in Geriatric Population Drives the Global Market

The percentage of elderly adults in the global population is rapidly increasing. Treatments for irritable bowel syndrome are in greater demand because older individuals are more likely to develop serious gastrointestinal disorders, which drives up demand. In addition, other age-related changes, such as the inability to consume meals, inadequate hydration consumption, and diverticular disease, damage the gastrointestinal tract (GT) system, which drives the demand for irritable bowel syndrome treatment.

Consequently, the increasing global prevalence of chronic diseases greatly burdens global healthcare systems. This is a direct consequence of the global increase in the elderly population. Consequently, it is anticipated that an increase in the global population of individuals aged 65 and older will fuel the demand for IBS treatments.

Untapped Opportunities in Developing Economies Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Emerging economies have a substantial capacity for future growth due to the availability of improved healthcare infrastructure, unmet healthcare demands, and a rise in the incidence of cardiovascular diseases. In addition, developing nations such as China and India present lucrative opportunities for the market's leading participants in treating irritable bowel syndrome. This is due to a large population base, increased awareness regarding treatments for irritable bowel syndrome, and increased demand for more sophisticated treatments.

Furthermore, a significant increase in demand for advanced healthcare services, substantial investments by developing country governments to improve healthcare infrastructure, and the development of the medical tourism industry in emerging economies all contribute to the rapid growth of the healthcare industry in emerging economies. Consequently, combining these variables will produce favorable market growth prospects during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period. The treatment market for irritable bowel syndrome in North America generated the biggest market share, and it is anticipated to demonstrate continuous expansion shortly. This is primarily attributable to the development of technologically advanced treatment products, an increase in the adoption of irritable bowel syndrome treatment products for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders, an increase in patient awareness toward irritable bowel syndrome treatment, an increase in the incidence of gastrointestinal diseases, and an increase in the number of older adults in the population.

In addition, the favorable payment policy for irritable bowel syndrome treatment adopted by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) was another factor that led to the expansion of the irritable bowel syndrome treatment market in the United States.

Europe is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period. The market for treating irritable bowel syndrome in European nations is anticipated to expand steadily throughout the forecast period. Increased demand for products to treat irritable bowel syndrome, an increase in the prevalence of gastrointestinal conditions like constipation and diarrhea as a result of changing lifestyles, and the dominance of major market players like Allergan Plc, AstraZeneca plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, and Novartis AG all have an impact on the market's expansion in this region.

Additionally, irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Products are Commercially Marketed in the European Union (EU) with the Conformité Européene (CE) Marking following the Current Regulatory Process. Through consistent application and continued monitoring of product performance across the EU, this rule aims to improve patient safety and public health dramatically. The market for treating irritable bowel syndrome in Europe is expanding due to increased consumer awareness of treatments for chronic gastrointestinal illnesses, a large population base, a rise in disposable income, an increase in older adults, and rising demand for newly introduced medicines.



The global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market size was valued at

USD 1,444.7 million in 2022.

It is estimated to reach

USD 4,409.56 million by 2031,

growing at a

CAGR of 13.2%

during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on the product, the global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market is bifurcated into rifaximin, eluxadoline, lubiprostone, linaclotide, and others. The Rifaximin segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period.

Based on type, the global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market is segmented into IBS with Diarrhea (IBS-D), IBS with Constipation (IBS-C), and Mixed IBS. The IBS with Diarrhea segment dominates the global market and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market is bifurcated into hospital pharmacies, Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies, and Online pharmacies. The Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies segment owns the highest market share and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period. North America is the most significant global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period.

Key HighlightsCompetitive Players

The key players in the global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market are Abbott, Synergy Pharma, Mallinckrodt, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Ardelyx, Astellas Pharma Inc., Novartis AG, GSK plc., Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.



In October 2022,

Intrinsic Medicine and Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. announced they had entered into a definitive business combination agreement. In September 2022,

Novome Biotechnologies, Inc., a biotechnology company engineering first-in-class living medicines for chronic diseases, announced the closing of a USD 43.5 million Series B financing.



