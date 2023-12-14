IT Services Outsourcing Market Size, Share & Demand By 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Information technology (IT) services outsourcing is delegating IT-related operations and initiatives to external service providers. Organizations must collaborate with specialized businesses or service providers to meet their diverse information technology needs. This strategic decision allows businesses to capitalize on outsourcing partners' knowledge, resources, and capabilities while focusing on their core competencies. Software development, application management, infrastructure management, data center operations, technical support, and cybersecurity, to mention a few, are some of the responsibilities that accompany the outsourcing of information technology services. When businesses outsource their information technology services, they gain access to a global talent pool, specialized skills, technologies, reduced operational costs, increased scalability and flexibility, enhanced service quality, and knowledge of the most recent industry trends. In today's fast-paced and technologically driven business environment, outsourcing information technology services allows companies to gain a competitive advantage by streamlining operations, increasing efficiency, and attaining a streamlined competitive advantage. This is made possible by obtaining a more streamlined competitive advantage.

Market Dynamics Pressure To Reduce Cost and Business Risk Drives the Global Market

As a result of the need to reduce costs brought on by increased global competition, businesses are currently evaluating external engineering services. By collaborating with IT service providers specializing in technological operations, providers can enhance their capabilities and reduce infrastructure and training costs. By outsourcing their IT services, businesses can focus on crucial business processes such as management and decision-making. Additionally, this helps businesses reduce training costs, which can be prohibitive. IT services are provided by reputable and knowledgeable vendors, which reduces the costs associated with training IT professionals. This provides businesses access to resources, knowledge, skills, superior individuals, cutting-edge software, and hardware solutions. IT service providers who cultivate proficiency and market value can manage difficult IT operations. IT operations are replicable by non-IT organizations with less skilled and qualified personnel. However, complex IT operations necessitate greater technical expertise and rigorous project planning, design, and implementation. When IT services are outsourced to a service provider, costs are lowered, efficiency is increased, and risk is diminished.

Cybersecurity and the Privacy of Personal Data Creates Tremendous Opportunities

As data breaches and hacking attempts increased, companies shifted their focus to bolstering their cybersecurity defenses and ensuring compliance with all existing data privacy laws. Therefore, opportunities manifested for information technology outsourcing service providers specializing in cybersecurity solutions. These solutions include detection and response to threats, vulnerability assessments, data protection, and security governance. These types of solutions include them in addition to other areas. In addition to addressing other aspects of the issue, these types of remedies also address these aspects.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global IT services outsourcing market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period. North America has emerged as a leading market for outsourcing services linked to information technology due to many technology companies and a continuing emphasis on innovation. The area is home to many well-trained IT professionals, an advanced physical infrastructure, and well-established companies that provide outsourcing services. The United States of America, Canada, and Mexico are three of the most important countries in North America for outsourcing corporate processes. The numerous information technology (IT) services, including software development, IT infrastructure management, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and data analytics, are where most of the market's attention is currently focused.

Europe is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period. Europe is another significant region for the outsourcing of information technology services since it contains a large number of mature markets as well as growing destinations for outsourcing. Countries like the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Ireland all have well-established industries in this field, and as a result, outsourcing is a widespread practice in these countries. Several nations in Eastern Europe, including Poland, Romania, and Ukraine, have been recognized for their skill in information technology outsourcing. This region offers a comprehensive selection of services, including application development, maintenance, and support; testing and quality assurance; testing and quality assurance; IT consultancy; and enterprise resource planning (ERP) implementation.



The global IT services outsourcing market size was valued at

USD 261.9 billion in 2022.

It is estimated to reach

USD 587.88 billion by 2031,

growing at a

CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period (2023–2031).



Based on the service, the global IT services outsourcing market is bifurcated into application services, emerging technology services, data center operations, helpdesk services, infrastructure capacity services, managed security operations, network operations, and others. The application services segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period.

Based on location, the global IT services outsourcing market is segmented into on-shore off-shore. The Off-shore segment dominates the global market and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period.

Based on end-users, the global IT services outsourcing market is divided into aerospace and defense, BFSI, healthcare, retail and e-commerce, telecom and media, and others. The BFSI segment is the most significant contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period. North America is the most significant global IT services outsourcing market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period.

Key HighlightsCompetitive Players

The key players in the global IT services outsourcing market are Accenture, IBM, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, SAP SE, Capgemini; Cognizant, Infosys Limited; NTT Data Corporation; and Oracle, and others.



January 2023 -

Accenture has planned to buy SKS Group. This consultancy company uses SAP S/4HANA solutions to assist banks in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland in modernizing their technological infrastructure and satisfying regulatory requirements. The acquisition would increase Accenture's capacity to provide specialized banks with technology, consulting, and regulatory services. December 2022 -

NN Life Insurance Company, a leading player in Japan for the SME segment, which provides innovative Insurance solutions, has partnered with Infosys for its Cloud and Agile Transformation. The company would leverage the Infosys Modernization Platform, part of the Infosys Cobalt suite, for end-to-end transformation to Azure Cloud, deploy agile processes, and introduce cloud-native capabilities for NN Life Insurance.



