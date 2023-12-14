Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Treatment Market Size, Growth & Analysis By 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) PCOS, also known as polycystic ovary syndrome, is a hormonal disorder that affects a significant proportion of women of reproductive age. In addition to elevated levels of male hormones, polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) likely contributes to irregular or abnormally long menstrual cycles. PCOS is a condition without a cure; however, some medications can alleviate symptoms and normalize the menstrual cycle. The growth of the polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market may be attributable to some significant factors.

The most significant of these variables are an increase in PCOS prevalence, an increase in patient population knowledge, and an increase in combination therapy. Developments also influence the market expansion in technologies for PCOS screening, the demand for PCOS medications, and the availability of PCOS therapy. On the other hand, it is anticipated that the lack of approved therapies for PCOS and knowledge regarding its pathophysiology and etiology will be a barrier to the sector's development because neither of these concerns has been adequately addressed.

Market Dynamics Rise in Prevalence of PCOS Drives the Global Market

PCOS is a hormonal disorder that affects a significant proportion of women of childbearing age. It is anticipated that the rising prevalence of PCOS will increase demand for PCOS-treating medications. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is one of the most prevalent causes of female infertility. Six to twelve percent (up to five million) of American women of reproductive age are affected by PCOS.

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) diagnoses are rising due to the increasing prevalence of co-morbid conditions, such as diabetes and obesity. 50 and 65 percent of women with PCOS are estimated to be overweight or obese. As a result, the prevalence of polycystic ovarian syndrome is anticipated to increase the demand for treatment drugs, thereby driving market growth.

Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The expansion of the market for remedies for polycystic ovary syndrome is anticipated to be fueled by untapped opportunities in developing economies. It is expected that the availability of enhanced healthcare infrastructure, unmet demands in the healthcare industry, an increase in the prevalence of PCOS, and an increase in the demand for medications will be the primary drivers of these opportunities.

Significant expansion of the healthcare industry in emerging nations is driven by a substantial increase in the demand for improved healthcare services and significant government investments to improve healthcare infrastructure. The globalization of the healthcare sector is driving this expansion. This development is occurring substantially and rapidly in these developing nations. In addition, developing nations such as China, India, and Brazil have substantial patient populations, contributing to this market's expansion. This factor has contributed to the expansion of this market.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period. North America accounted for the largest share of the global market for treating polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS). It is expected to grow due to the region's higher prevalence of PCOS, healthcare awareness, a well-developed healthcare infrastructure, early disease detection, qualified medical professionals, and ease of access to therapeutics. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, PCOS affects 6 to 12% (up to 5 million) of American women of reproductive age, making it one of the most prevalent causes of female infertility. PCOS is caused by other variables like an unhealthy lifestyle, eating junk food, and a passive pattern of behavior, which boosts the market in North America.

North America's market for treating polycystic ovarian syndrome had a 47.37% of the total share. The availability of cutting-edge healthcare facilities, the wide availability of PCOS treatment therapeutics, the rise in demand for these services with higher healthcare costs, and numerous hospitals and diagnostic centers with cutting-edge healthcare systems all contribute to the market's ongoing growth in this region.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific presents numerous attractive chances for participants in the polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market, and it is projected that it will record the highest growth rate throughout the forecast, as mentioned above period. This region's high population base, growth in the prevalence of polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment systems, and increase in demand for PCOS medicines all contribute to the market growth in this region. Countries in the Asia-Pacific region still in economic development are called emerging economies.

Additionally, several factors primarily drive the growth of the market, the most important of which is an increase in the number of people who fall into the target demographic, an increase in the number of hospitals and diagnostic centers that are equipped with cutting-edge medical technology, and an improvement in the general level of health awareness. Emerging economies are also responsible for a rise in the total population.



The global polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market size was valued at

USD 3.53 billion in 2022.

It is estimated to reach

USD 5.67 billion by 2031,

growing at a

CAGR of 5.61%

during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on the drug class, the global polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market is bifurcated into insulin-sensitizing agents, oral contraceptives, antiandrogens, anti-obesity drugs, and others. The insulin-sensitizing agent segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the global polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, drug stores, retail pharmacies, and online providers. The drug stores retail pharmacies segment is the most significant contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period. North America is the most significant global polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period.

Key HighlightsCompetitive Players

The key players in the global polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market are Sanofi S.A., Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Laurus Labs Limited, Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Prasco Laboratories, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Novartis International AG, Concordia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Covis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Cardinal Health, Aphena Pharma Solutions Tennessee, Inc., Mylan N.V., Evotec SE, McKesson Corporation, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Lupin Pharmaceutical and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Bayer AG.



In January 2022,

Celmatix Inc., a biotechnology company focused on ovarian biology, reported that a third milestone had been achieved in its five-year, multi-target alliance with Evotec. Evotec and Bayer AG triggered the milestone of advancing a PCOS drug program centered around a novel Celmatix-identified drug target into hit identification. In June 2022,

Bayer announced the launch of its brand-new Research and Innovation Center at Kendall Square in the United States, increasing the company's presence in one of the most cutting-edge centers for pharmaceutical research and development.



Insulin Sensitizing Agent

Oral Contraceptive

Antiandrogens

Anti-Obesity Drugs Others



Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies Online providers



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific LAMEA

Market NewsGlobal Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Treatment Market: Segmentation By Drug ClassBy Distribution ChannelBy Regions