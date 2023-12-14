Man Leaps Into Indian Parliament, Ignites Smoke Can In Major Security Breach

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) On the 22nd anniversary of a deadly attack on India's parliament, a startling security breach occurred as a man infiltrated the lawmakers' area, creating a chaotic scene.

Caught on the parliament TV channel, a young man clad in black attire leapt from the visitors' gallery into the lower house's lawmakers' seating area during a session, causing immediate alarm.

As the intruder manoeuvred through tables and aisles, security personnel and lawmakers swiftly surrounded him, attempting to contain the situation.

The intruder's actions took an ominous turn when he triggered a smoke can concealed in his shoes, enveloping the area in thick white and yellow smoke, leaving lawmakers bewildered.

Authorities acted swiftly, and four individuals, including the intruder, were apprehended and taken into custody.

Amid the chaos, the intruder shouted slogans that were incomprehensible to the lawmakers, further adding to the confusion and tension within the parliament, Reuters reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not present in the parliament during this security breach, which occurred on a significant anniversary.

The incident is a stark reminder of the importance of robust security measures within the country's legislative institutions to safeguard the nation's lawmakers and democratic processes.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram