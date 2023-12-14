Net Asset Value(S)

               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC
LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42

NAV ANNOUCEMENT
14 DECEMBER 2023

The Board of Foresight Enterprise VCT plc announces that the unaudited Net Asset Value as at 30 September 2023 was 64 per share.

In advance of the proposed allotment of new shares on 14 December 2023, the Board announces that the unaudited NAV as at 1 December 2023 was 65 per share.

For further information please contact:
Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181


