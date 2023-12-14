(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC
LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42
DIVIDEND DECLARATION
14 DECEMBER 2023
The Board of Foresight Enterprise VCT plc is pleased to declare a special interim dividend of 5.0p per share following recent successful realisations of Innovation Consulting Group, Datapath Group, Protean Software and Luminet Networks, which will be paid on 19 January 2024.
The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 4 January 2024 and the record date for payment will be 5 January 2024.
For further information please contact:
Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181
MENAFN14122023004107003653ID1107596104
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.