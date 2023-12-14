This report provides insights into Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), starting with an overview of system architecture. It explores various MES deployment types and delves into the core functionalities of MES, highlighting the benefits of its implementation from a manufacturer's perspective.

Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.3% CAGR and reach US$25.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Services segment is estimated at 14.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Key challenges addressed by MES are identified, offering a comprehensive understanding of how this technology enhances manufacturing processes. The report provides a snapshot of the current market scenario and outlook for MES, including trends shaping the MES market. Recent market activity is discussed to give readers a glimpse of developments and trends in the MES space. The report underscores the significance of MES software, with a particular focus on how cloud-based solutions are expanding the addressable market. It also highlights the rising demand for MES services.

The report offers insights into the global adoption of MES, with developed regions leading the way and developing regions emerging as hotspots for future growth. It presents a breakdown of revenues between developed and developing regions and ranks geographic regions by CAGR (Revenues) for the period of 2018-2025.

Economic scenarios and their impact on the MES market are explored, with real GDP growth rates for various countries and regions from 2018 through 2021. The competitive scenario is analyzed, showcasing leading players in the MES market. The report notes that the MES market is in a consolidation mode, highlighting the trends in market share among key competitors.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.6% CAGR

The Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.9% and 11% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.3% CAGR.

