Global Digital OOH Strategic Business Report 2023-2030 - AI And Data Analytics Come To The Fore To Enhance DOOH Capabilities

Billboard, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.8% CAGR and reach US$19.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Transit segment is estimated at 8.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The report offers a brief overview of trends that are shaping the DOOH market, highlighting the impact of digital billboards and their comparison to traditional billboards. It identifies transit media as an emerging growth vertical and discusses the rising demand for street furniture, showcasing different forms of street furniture.

The economic scenario and its impact on the Digital OOH market are explored, providing real GDP growth rates by country/region for the years 2018 through 2021. The competitive landscape of Digital OOH is analyzed, characterizing it as a fragmented marketplace. Recent market activity is discussed to provide readers with insights into developments and trends in the DOOH market.

The report also includes global outdoor advertising competitor revenues in US$ billion, showcasing the scale of this industry. Additionally, it presents global key competitors' percentage market share in 2022 and categorizes competitive market presence for players worldwide as strong, active, niche, or trivial.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.2% CAGR

The Digital OOH market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 7.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.2% CAGR.

What`s New?



Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Key Attributes: