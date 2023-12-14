Sudhaa Chandran: Wonderful To See Young Actors Contribute Incredibly

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 14 (IANS) Veteran actress Sudhaa Chandran has commended the child actor Mahi Bhanushali for the naturality she has in front of the camera, and applauds her professionalism. Sudhaa said that it's wonderful to see young actors contribute incredibly to the profession that she has revered all her life.

Sudhaa is seen as Kailashi Devi Thakurain in the thought provoking social drama 'Doree'. It outlines the journey of a six-year-old resilient girl Doree (played by Mahi) who stands up against Kailashi's regressive mindset.

While, Sudhaa and Mahi are rivals on screen, off screen they get along like a house on fire.

Known for her illustrious career spanning decades, the seasoned actor heaps praise upon Mahi not just for her exceptional abilities but also for the cheer she brings to the set.

The actress, best known as Ramola Sikand from the show 'Kaahin Kissii Roz', said: "Throughout my career, I've shared screen space with many remarkable talents, it's wonderful to see young actors contribute incredibly to the profession that I've revered all my life."

"I feel the same way when I'm shooting for Doree. I think Mahi's talent transcends her age. She breathes life into every scene and has an infectious energy that uplifts the entire set. Her ability to bring joy and sincerity to her performance is nothing short of extraordinary. I'm sure she will earn the respect and admiration of many seasoned actors and newcomers. She has a very bright future in the acting arena," added the 'Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil' actress.

In the current storyline, a 'Tula Bhar' puja ritual has been performed in the Thakur Haveli after the birth of Kailashi Devi's grandson. Doree mistakenly walks into the haveli and joins hands with Mansi, Kailashi Devi's daughter-in-law. In the meantime, Doree's father Ganga Prasad, and Nani visit a mandir not knowing that Neelu and Mansi's husband Anand are planning to burn the sarees woven by Ganga Prasad and Doree.

The show airs on Colors.

