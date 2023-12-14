Army Rescues 1,217 Stranded Tourists In Sikkim

(MENAFN- IANS) Gangtok, Dec 14 (IANS) The Army has rescued 1,217 tourists stranded due to heavy snowfall and inclement weather in high altitude areas in east Sikkim, officials said on Thursday.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said that the tourists including elderly, women and children got stranded in high altitude areas of east Sikkim since Wednesday following which the troops of Trishakti Corps swung into immediate action to start the rescue operation.

The rescue missions continued overnight and the rescued tourists were moved to safe areas and provided shelter, warm clothing, medical aid and hot meals. The soldiers vacated their barracks to enable accommodation of the stranded tourists.

Civil administration officials are moving from Gangtok to 17 mile point to coordinate their move back to Gangtok.

The quick reaction by the troops provided relief and comfort to the stranded tourists, who expressed their deep gratitude for the immediate relief provided by the Indian Army.

