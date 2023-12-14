LOS ANGELES URBAN LEAGUE NAMES CYNTHIA MITCHELL-HEARD AS PRESIDENT AND CEO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Mitchell-Heard is the first woman to hold this leadership position in nearly a century and the second woman to head the esteemed civil rights organization
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Urban League (LAUL) proudly announces the appointment of Cynthia Mitchell-Heard as its new President and CEO effective January 1, 2024. Heard will become the first woman to assume this leadership role since Katherine
Barr, the LAUL's President in the late 1920s until 1931.
Ms. Mitchell-Heard also made history when she was appointed Chief Operating Officer of the LAUL, the first woman in the organization's history to hold this position.
As President & CEO,
she is
charged with advancing the work and legacy of the civil rights and service
organization, which has been improving the lives of its
members and Los Angeles communities for more
than a century.
Cynthia Mitchell-Heard - Los Angeles Urban League Incoming President & CEO
Ms. Mitchell-Heard brings more than 30 years of experience working with non-profit organizations.
She
is a recognized and celebrated strategic and visionary leader, with strengths in organizational and program development, innovative fundraising solutions, fiscal management, and the implementation of effective processes and systems. She also is known for her collaborative leadership style, which includes mentoring and motivating others to be their best.
A native of Los Angeles,
Mitchell-Heard is an alumna of the University of Southern California who holds a master's degree in education from Howard University.
Elliot Hinds, Chair of the LAUL Board of Directors, expressed his enthusiasm for Heard's appointment. "Cynthia Mitchell Heard's visionary leadership and deep understanding of community needs mark a new era for the Los Angeles Urban League," said Hinds. "We chose her to propel our organization into a future that richly connects black and other underrepresented Angelenos to the vast and exciting opportunities that exist in our vibrant city."
"I am thrilled that the Los Angeles Urban League has selected Cynthia Mitchell-Heard as the next President & CEO of the Los Angeles Urban
League. I know that the Los Angeles Urban League will grow and thrive under her leadership. It has been an honor to serve our
community
under the vision of John Mack," said Michael A. Lawson, President and CEO of the Los Angeles Urban League.
"I know that Cynthia will continue the legacy of John Mack and the Los Angeles Urban League Presidents and CEOs
on whose shoulders we stand."
"I am deeply honored and grateful for the trust placed in me
with this appointment
to
President and CEO
of the Los Angeles Urban League," said Ms. Mitchell-Heard. "I am committed to upholding the legacies of remarkable leaders including Katherine Barr, John Mack, and Ambassador Michael Lawson. With unwavering dedication, I will strive to build upon their accomplishments and lead
the organization
to new heights. Thank you for this incredible opportunity."
"The LA Urban League extends heartfelt gratitude to Ambassador Michael A. Lawson, who will retire following his exemplary service as President and CEO of the organization since 2018," said LAUL Vice Chair Keith Drake. "His leadership and dedication have been invaluable to the organization's growth and success. He's expressed his continuing commitment to support a smooth transition and we view that as further testament to his character."
A competitive, nationwide search for the new President and CEO was led by a formal Search Committee formed from the LAUL Board, which was Chaired by Angela Reddock-Wright, Co-Chaired by Keith Drake, and included Ricardo Barragan, Mark Cornwell, Jennifer Gonring, and long-time LAUL Board and Executive Committee Member
Faye McClure, now deceased.
The Search Committee's efforts were supported by the professional services of the Hawkins Company, led by
Yonnine
Hawkins Garr and Todd Hawkins, ensuring a thorough and comprehensive search process. The LA Urban League also publicly thanks the National Urban League for its support in reviewing candidate qualifications as part of the search process.
**About the Los Angeles Urban League:**
Founded in 1921, the Los Angeles Urban League is a leading organization
dedicated to empowering African Americans and others in underserved
communities achieve their highest true social parity, economic self-reliance,
power, and civil rights. The League promotes economic empowerment through
education and job training, housing and community development, workforce
development, entrepreneurship, health, and quality of life.
