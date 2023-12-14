This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Waterjet Cutting Machines market, including an assessment of competitive market presence for players worldwide in 2022, categorized as strong, active, niche, or trivial. It underscores the importance of after-sales customer service, training, and support in achieving success in the marketplace, as well as the role of machinery cost as a key competitive variable.

Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.6% CAGR and reach US$742.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Software segment is estimated at 3.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The report provides insights into the cost breakdown of Waterjet Cutting, including the percentage breakdown of costs related to abrasive, water, wear parts, and power. It also explores the rising trend of customization and the price-sensitive nature of traditional end-use markets. Widespread awareness among end-users is identified as a crucial need, and the replacement demand is highlighted as a significant market opportunity.

Jet Edge's Ultra High-Pressure Waterjet Cutting Technology is introduced, emphasizing its superiority over other cutting technologies. The report includes a comparative analysis of cutting technologies and discusses the distribution structure and the importance of the aftermarket.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $523.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR

An overview of the manufacturing industry's state and its impact on market growth is provided, with a focus on global market prospects and outlook. Key growth drivers are identified, with a particular emphasis on the high potential of the Asia-Pacific market.

The Waterjet Cutting Machines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$523.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$213.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR.

Key Attributes: