Meet little Biscuit, a cross between a Jack Russell and a Shih Tzu. She's still a puppy at just one year old and her original owner, living in Crawley, Sussex, was heartbroken to have to re-home her due to housing circumstances. She hated the idea of Biscuit needing to spend time in a rescue centre, and wanted to choose the person who would give Biscuit her future home, which is why the PetRehomer system suited her. She was able to find and choose Biscuit's new adopter through the process and pass her little bundle of joy straight to her new owner, Ramona Simmonds. Biscuit has settled in to her new home in Guildford, Surrey, where she is very much loved and already has a stack of presents under the tree!

This bundle of ginger joy is now called Hobbes, but he used to be Simba. He's said to be an Egyptian Mau cat and his original owner, living in Staines-upon-Thames, in Surrey, realised she really didn't have adequate time to keep his playful nature entertained. Hobbes was quite quickly re-homed by delighted Amanda Graney in Uckfield, East Sussex, who was looking for a playmate for another cat in the family. Amanda says“He's an absolute joy, he's grown so much and is a total mush pot, who sleeps the whole night spooned against mummy in bed”.

Then there's cute, two-year-old Bella, who is a toy poodle. She is just about to move to her new home in time for Christmas. Her owner, near Manchester, is unable to keep her because she's moving back to her home country. Bella, understandably, had multiple enquiries and her adopter is a very lucky person!

Still looking for love

An older cat called Bonnie is still desperately seeking a new home, due to her current owners relocating abroad. She's a white fluffy girl of eight-years-old who loves to spend her nights patrolling outdoors in the Surrey countryside. Poor Bonnie was found as a stray four years ago and has quite an independent nature, but she's very gentle and loves quiet times with the people she loves.

Lovable Jax is also seeking his forever home. He's a Devon boy who is well-trained and loves to play on the beach! His current owners confess that he's a bit clumsy and thinks he's a cat as they are his best mates! Jax is quite a large dog, being a mix of breeds including Staffy and Boxer, and he needs a diet that suits his allergies to grains. He has another weakness – for chasing squirrels! Sadly, Jax is a victim of the cost-of-living-crisis, he is fed raw food and is quite expensive to keep.

Then there's little Rocky, an older boy in Swindon, Wiltshire, who is thought to be a Parsons Terrier or Jack Russell. Sadly, Rocky's owner passed away and he is being looked after on a temporary basis. He has quite a few tricks up his sleeve, including opening doors and waiting for treats! He is quite feisty with other dogs that he doesn't know, but loves people, including children.

PetRehomer has been set up by a group of animal lovers who are committed to ending pet homelessness and irresponsible rehoming practices. It is part of a registered UK charity and is believed to be the only animal charity of its kind. The new service saves animals from needing to enter the care of rescue centres, many of which are completely full.

It is proving to be not only popular, but successful. 150 dogs found their new home through PetRehomer in the first year of operating, together with an astonishing 255 cats.

The majority of people looking to re-home their pets cite 'a change of circumstances' as the main reason, together with the cost-of-living crisis. Some pets need to be re-homed due to landlord permissions; illness; allergies; or death of their owners. A small fee is paid by the adopter to PetRehomer and this is put towards running costs of the digital platform and contributions to a neutering fund which can be used to help those most in need.

