Union Minister Calls Meeting Of Punjab, Haryana Cms On SYL Issue On Dec 28

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Dec 14 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Thursday that a meeting of the Chief Ministers of Punjab and Haryana to discuss the issue of Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal has been called by Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Chandigarh on December 28.

Either of the state would be hosting the meeting, Khattar said, adding a communication in this regard was received from the Union Minister on Wednesday.

"The SYL is a long pending issue. We are demanding water as per its availability and per our share mandated by the Supreme Court," Khattar told reporters here.

The SYL conflict dates back to 1981 water-sharing agreement after Haryana was carved out of Punjab in 1966. The apex court on October 4 came down heavily on the Punjab government for its delayed approach towards the construction of the SYL canal.

The apex court, in its order, has directed the Centre to look into the mediation process over the dispute and also carry out a survey on Punjab side to see the extent of construction made by the state.

In March, the apex court had directed the Centre to play a more active role in the resolution as the main arbitrator in the case.

In July 2020, the court had asked the Chief Ministers of the two states to resolve the issue amicably.

The agreement envisages construction of a 214 km canal of which 122 km is to be constructed in Punjab and 92 km in Haryana.

--IANS

vg/pgh