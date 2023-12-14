               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Two Leopards Found Dead In Guwahati, Poisoning Suspected


12/14/2023 6:15:21 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Dec 14 (IANS) Forest department officials in Guwahati on Thursday recovered the carcasses of two adult leopards from the Ganeshpara area of the city.

According to forest official Rohini Saikia, upon receiving information from the locals, a team of forest department rushed to the spot.

Speaking to IANS, Saikia said,“We are suspecting that the leopards were poisoned by some miscreants. Some undigested food was found in their stomachs during post-mortem. The samples have been sent for further investigation.”

The forest department has registered a case of unnatural death.

“One canine tooth was also missing from one of the leopards,” Saikia said.

--IANS

tdr/arm

MENAFN14122023000231011071ID1107595163

