Sanath Jayasuriya Gets Cricket Consultant Role At SLC

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board has appointed former captain Sanath Jayasuriya as a cricket consultant.

Jayasuriya's role will involve providing his insights in strategy planning, technical aspects, as well as training, coaching and overall development of the national team.

Former cricketer Mahela Jayawardena currently serves as a consultant coach to the national team. (Colombo Gazette)