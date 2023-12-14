Sanath Jayasuriya Gets Cricket Consultant Role At SLC

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}
The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board has appointed former captain Sanath Jayasuriya as a cricket consultant.
Jayasuriya's role will involve providing his insights in strategy planning, technical aspects, as well as training, coaching and overall development of the national team.
Former cricketer Mahela Jayawardena currently serves as a consultant coach to the national team. (Colombo Gazette)
