Turkiye, Azerbaijan, And Georgia Holding Joint Exercises

Turkiye, Azerbaijan, and Georgia are holding joint exercises,
Turkish National Defence Ministry spokesman Zeki Akturk said at a
weekly briefing, Azernews reports.
According to the minister, search and rescue units of the Armed
Forces of Turkiye, Azerbaijan, and Georgia are taking part in the
military exercises.
According to Akturk, the purpose of the exercise is to
strengthen the friendship, cooperation, and mutual activities of
the units.
