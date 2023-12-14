Turkiye, Azerbaijan, And Georgia Holding Joint Exercises

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay Read more

Turkiye, Azerbaijan, and Georgia are holding joint exercises, Turkish National Defence Ministry spokesman Zeki Akturk said at a weekly briefing, Azernews reports.

According to the minister, search and rescue units of the Armed Forces of Turkiye, Azerbaijan, and Georgia are taking part in the military exercises.

According to Akturk, the purpose of the exercise is to strengthen the friendship, cooperation, and mutual activities of the units.