Full Text Of Rules Of Procedure Of Azerbaijani, Armenian Border Delimitation Commissions

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Azerbaijan has
approved the regulations for the organization and holding of
meetings and joint working meetings between the State Commission on
State Border Delimitation between the Republics of Azerbaijan and
Armenia and the Commission on State Border Delimitation and Border
Security between the Republics of Azerbaijan and Armenia.
The relevant decision was signed by Azerbaijani Prime Minister
Ali Asadov.
Trend presents
the full text of the regulation:
1. The order of organization and holding of meetings and joint
working meetings between the State Commission on Delimitation of
the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the
Republic of Armenia and the Commission on Delimitation of the State
Border and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the
Republic of Azerbaijan (hereinafter referred to as the
Commission).
1.1 The date, time, and place of meetings and joint working
meetings are determined upon agreement between the Chairmen of the
Commissions.
1.2 The working languages of the sittings and joint working
meetings are Russian or English.
1.3 Meetings and joint working meetings are to be chaired by the
chairpersons of the commissions.
1.4 Sessions and joint working meetings are held by agreement of
the Chairpersons of the Commissions, as a rule, alternately on the
territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of
Armenia, or the border of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the
Republic of Armenia, or the territory of third countries, or in the
format of a videoconference.
1.5 The agendas of the meetings and joint working meetings, the
list of delegations (except for the members of the commissions),
and protocol issues related to the organization of the meetings and
joint working meetings are determined by the agreement of the
chairpersons of the commissions.
1.6. Foreign experts participating in the delegations may speak
only on behalf of the Commission, whose delegations they are
members of.
1.7 Upon agreement of the Commissions and joint request, third
parties may provide advisory assistance at meetings and joint
working meetings.
1.8 When meetings and joint working meetings are held on the
territory of one of the states represented by the commissions, the
host party must create all necessary conditions for their holding,
including ensuring and guaranteeing the security of all members of
the visiting delegation.
1.9 Meetings and joint working meetings are to be held in
private unless otherwise agreed by the Chairpersons of the
Commissions.
1.10. Any information on the course and outcome of the meetings
and joint working meetings, including draft working and agreed
documents and minutes of the meetings and joint working meetings,
may be passed to a third party only in cases of prior agreement
between the chairpersons of the commissions.
2. Procedure for drawing up minutes on the results of meetings
and joint working meetings.
2.1 The minutes of the meetings and joint working meetings are
to be drawn up in writing in two original copies in Russian or,
upon agreement, in English.
2.2 The minutes are to be signed by both chairpersons of the
commissions.
2.3 Officials of the States represented by the Commissions are
to refrain from making any public, official reference to the
minutes signed by the Chairpersons if the minutes are marked
"confidential."
3. Procedure for publication of messages to the mass media
(hereinafter, mass media) on the results of meetings and joint
working meetings.
3.1 As a rule, as a result of meetings and joint working
meetings, media reports are to be prepared and published, the
content of which is to be approved by the Chairpersons of the
Commissions.
3.2 The agreed texts of media releases are to be published
simultaneously by the Commissions.
3.3 Except as provided for in paragraph 2.3, any official
references by officials of states represented by the Commissions to
documents of meetings and joint working sessions are to be limited
exclusively to the literal content of the agreed and approved media
advisory.
3.4 Any official references, interpretations, or comments made
by officials of states represented by the Commissions on the
outcome of meetings and joint working meetings outside the literal
content of the media advisories are not to be permitted and are not
to be valid.
3.5 By agreement of the Chairpersons of the Commissions, the
content of the media advisories of the Commissions on mutually
defined issues may differ.
3.6 If the Commissions do not agree on the content of a media
release, they agree to publish information limited to the facts of
meetings and joint working meetings. In this case, in their public
statements, officials of one state represented by the Commission
are not entitled to address any arrangements, announcements,
statements, interventions, and judgments of the other state
represented by the Commission during the meetings and joint working
meetings.
3.7 These Rules of Procedure are to be approved by the
governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of
Armenia and are to enter into force from the date of official
publication. In case of any disagreement in the interpretation of
the provisions of these Rules of Procedure, the officially
agreed-upon and transmitted text in Russian will be used.
