Funds Allocated For Major Overhaul Of Roads In Khazar District - Decree


12/14/2023 6:10:39 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. A total of 500,000 manat ($294.1) has been allocated for the major overhaul of roads in the Khazar district, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

