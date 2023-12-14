Meeting Places Between Commissions On Azerbaijani-Armenian Border Delimitation Set

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Prime Minister
of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov signed a resolution "On
approval of "Regulations on organization and holding of meetings
and joint working meetings between the State Commission on
Delimitation of State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and
the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on Delimitation of State
Border and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the
Republic of Azerbaijan", Trend reports.
According to the regulations, meetings and joint working
meetings are usually held alternately on the territories of the
Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, as well as on
the border of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of
Armenia, or on the territory of third countries, or via
videoconference.
The agendas of the sittings and joint working meetings, the list
of delegates (save for commission members), and protocol matters
pertaining to the organization of the sittings and joint working
meetings are set by agreement of the commission chairs.
