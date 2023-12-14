Protocol-Making Setup For Azerbaijani-Armenian Border Delimitation Commission Meetings Revealed

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Azerbaijani
Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a decree "On approval of
"Regulations on organization and holding of meetings and joint
working meetings between the State Commission on Delimitation of
State Border between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the Commission on
Delimitation of State Border and Border Security between Armenia
and Azerbaijan," Trend reports.
According to the regulation, the order for drawing up protocols
on the results of the meetings and joint working meetings was made
public.
A protocol on the results of the meetings and joint working
meetings shall be drawn up in written format in two original copies
in Russian or (by agreement) in English.
The protocol shall be signed by both chairpersons of the
commissions.
Officials of the States represented by the Commissions shall
refrain from making any public or official reference to the
protocols signed by the Chairpersons if the protocols are marked
"confidential.".
