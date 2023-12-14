Protocol-Making Setup For Azerbaijani-Armenian Border Delimitation Commission Meetings Revealed

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a decree "On approval of "Regulations on organization and holding of meetings and joint working meetings between the State Commission on Delimitation of State Border between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the Commission on Delimitation of State Border and Border Security between Armenia and Azerbaijan," Trend reports.

According to the regulation, the order for drawing up protocols on the results of the meetings and joint working meetings was made public.

A protocol on the results of the meetings and joint working meetings shall be drawn up in written format in two original copies in Russian or (by agreement) in English.

The protocol shall be signed by both chairpersons of the commissions.

Officials of the States represented by the Commissions shall refrain from making any public or official reference to the protocols signed by the Chairpersons if the protocols are marked "confidential.".