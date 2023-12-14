No Need For Further Tests Of Azerbaijan's Returned Servicemen - Armenian Health Ministry

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Armenian
military personnel returned by Azerbaijan do not need additional
examination, said Armenian Health Minister Anahit Avanesian,
Trend reports.
"At the Muratsan military hospital, all of the returned
servicemen's needs have been assessed, and all necessary
examinations have been performed," the Armenian minister said.
As a result of negotiations between the Administration of the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime
Minister of the Republic of Armenia, an exchange of detained
servicemen was carried out between Azerbaijan and Armenia on
December 13 in the direction of Bala Jafarli village in Gazakh
district of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border.
Guided by the principles of humanism and as a goodwill gesture,
the Republic of Azerbaijan released 32 Armenian servicemen.
In contrast to that, Huseyn Akhundov and Agshin Babirov,
Azerbaijani servicemen who were liberated from Armenian captivity
yesterday, were tortured by Armenians in captivity. The Armenian
military posted a video on social media of their barbaric treatment
of detained Azerbaijani soldier Huseyn Akhundov. Furthermore, after
being released, Agshin Babirov revealed to Azerbaijani state media
that he was tortured by Armenians during his incarceration. When
the reporter questioned the serviceman about his movement limits,
he stated that he had been electrified in his knees.
