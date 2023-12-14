(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dovre Group Plc Stock Exchange Release December 14, 2023, at 1.00 p.m.

DOVRE GROUP'S FINANCIAL REPORTING IN 2024

Dovre Group Plc will disclose the following financial information in 2024:



Financial Statements review 2023 on Thursday, February 22, 2024

Trading statement January-March 2024 on Thursday, April 25, 2024

Half-year financial report January-June 2024 on Thursday, August 15, 2024 Trading statement January-September 2024 on Thursday, October 24, 2024

Dovre Group's Financial Statements 2023 and Annual Report 2023 will be published online at the latest during the week beginning March 4, 2024.

The company's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Thursday, April 4, 2024. Dovre Group's Board of Directors will summon the meeting later.

Dovre Group Plc observes a three-week silent period prior to the release of the above-mentioned financial reports. The company does not comment on its financial situation development or meet with investment analysts or other members of the investment community during this period.

Dovre Group's financial information is released as stock exchange bulletins in Finnish and English and is available online at .

For further information, please contact:

DOVRE GROUP PLC

Hans Sten

CFO

Tel. +358 40 557 9392

...

Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has three business areas: Project Personnel, Consulting and Renewable energy. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore, and the US, and employs more than 800 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Website:

