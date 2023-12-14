Immunotherapy Targeting Mesothelin: A Comprehensive 2023 Pipeline Review

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mesothelin-Targeted Immunotherapy Pipeline Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

A groundbreaking review of mesothelin-targeted immunotherapy candidates has recently been added to the expansive catalogue of research publications. Mesothelin, a cell surface protein found to be overexpressed in numerous cancer types, presents a promising biomarker for targeted immunotherapy treatment. Its restricted expression in healthy tissues and high prevalence in malignancies such as mesothelioma, ovarian, and pancreatic cancers underscore mesothelin's potential for precision medicine.

This thorough review shines a spotlight on significant progress in the field and maps out the trajectory of ongoing trials and research. It highlights next-generation mesothelin-targeted therapies that show promise in circumventing the limitations of previous drug modalities.

Continued innovation in this area is driven by the critical need for effective treatments against high-grade malignancies, with some studies showing mesothelin expression in up to 80% of ovarian cancers. The review also offers insight into the safety profile of anti-mesothelin therapies, confirming their specificity and limited toxicity due to minimal expression of mesothelin in non-cancerous tissue.

The newly launched pipeline review offers an in-depth examination of the landscape, focusing on:



Cutting-edge therapies in varying stages of research and development

Strategic profiles of potential competitors in a succinct tabular layout

Thorough analysis that encompasses drug codes, molecular targets, mechanisms of action, compound classes, clinical indications, and R&D progress Linkages to a rich depository of additional resources including press releases, company homepages, scientific abstracts, presentations, and comprehensive annual reports

Advancements in Mesothelin-Targeted Immunotherapies



The scientific rationale for employing mesothelin as a therapeutic target

Profiles of promising immunotherapies in the preclinical and clinical phases Insights into the machinery of these complex biological interventions

