Rajasthan: Congress Announces Candidate For Karanpur Seat

Jaipur, Dec 14 (IANS) Congress announced its candidate for the Karanpur assembly seat of Sriganganagar district on Thursday.

The party has given ticket to Rupinder Singh Kunnar, son of late MLA Gurmeet Singh Kunnar.

Rupinder has also filed his nomination papers.

The elections for Karanpur assembly seat were postponed following the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Kunnar on November 19.

On November 25, elections were held on 199 out of 200 seats in Rajasthan. Karanpur assembly segment will vote on January 5.

The official said that December 19 is the last date for nomination and the paper will be scrutinised on December 20 while the forms can be withdrawn by December 22.

He said that the counting will take place on January 8.

