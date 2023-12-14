               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Qatar Visa Center In Bangladesh Resumes Operations


12/14/2023 5:44:11 AM

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior stated that the Qatar Visa Center in Sylhet, Bangladesh, resumed its operations.

The appointments to visit the centre can be scheduled through the visa center website stated the ministry.

The visa center operates Sunday to Thursday, between 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, added the ministry on its website.

The visa center is part of the state's efforts to facilitate and streamline procedures for bringing expatriates to work.

