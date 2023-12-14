Qatar Visa Center In Bangladesh Resumes Operations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior stated that the Qatar Visa Center in Sylhet, Bangladesh, resumed its operations.

The appointments to visit the centre can be scheduled through the visa center website stated the ministry.



The visa center operates Sunday to Thursday, between 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, added the ministry on its website.

The visa center is part of the state's efforts to facilitate and streamline procedures for bringing expatriates to work.