Total Licensed Building Area Up 6.5% In First 10 Months Of 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 14 (Petra) - The cumulative area of authorized buildings in Jordan witnessed a notable rise, reaching 7.937 million square meters (msm) from January to October 2023. This reflects a 6.5 percent increase compared to the 7.450 msm recorded during the corresponding period in the previous year.Throughout the first ten months of 2023, the total count of issued building permits in the Kingdom amounted to 20,535, marking a slight decrease of 4.4 percent in comparison to the 21,473 permits granted during the same timeframe in 2022.As indicated by the monthly report from the Department of Statistics released on Thursday, the area allocated for residential building licenses saw significant growth, reaching approximately 6.6 msm. This represents a 6.5 percent surge from the 6.2 msm reported during the parallel period in 2022.In contrast, the area designated for non-residential building permits in the initial ten months of this year totaled around 1.34 msm, showcasing a 4.7 percent increase from the 1.28 msm recorded during the equivalent period last year.The report highlights that residential building licenses constituted 83 percent of the overall authorized building area, while non-residential structures made up the remaining 17 percent.Analyzing the data regionally, the Central Region maintained the majority share with 65.6 percent of the total authorized building area, albeit experiencing a slight 0.3 percent decrease. The Northern Region witnessed an uptick, accounting for 25.8 percent, reflecting a 3.6 percent increase. Meanwhile, the Southern Region represented 8.6 percent, indicating a decrease of 7.5 percent.