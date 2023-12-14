Youth Leadership Training Course Concluded

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 14 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Youth, in collaboration with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), wrapped up the "Effective Strategic Leadership in Youth Work" training course on Wednesday evening, aimed at equipping young leaders with essential skills.During the event, Hussein Jabour, the Ministry's Secretary-General, emphasized the significance of empowering youth leaders and the need to sustain collaborative youth programs that empower young individuals and advance youth work endeavours across the Arab region.Representing the participating delegations, Sheikha Al-Bahwah from Kuwait delivered a speech expressing appreciation for the well-organized course and recognizing the invaluable training topics covered and the expertise of the specialized trainers.