Jordan To Evacuate 92 Citizens From Gaza Soon

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 14 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates is actively engaged in expediting the evacuation of 92 Jordanian citizens currently residing in Gaza, as announced by the Ministry's spokesperson, Sufian Qudah, on Thursday.These individuals were granted permission by the crossing authorities to depart through the Rafah crossing to Egypt.Qudah elaborated that the dedicated team from the Jordanian Embassy in Cairo, positioned on the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing, is diligently working to facilitate the evacuation process. Their responsibilities include welcoming the evacuees, ensuring a smooth transition, and providing necessary assistance and medical care.According to Qudah, a total of 1,010 Jordanian citizens were in Gaza at the onset of the ongoing war, with 525 successfully evacuated thus far. He reiterated the Kingdom's unwavering commitment to continuing the evacuation efforts for its citizens in the Gaza Strip.He urged Jordanian citizens currently in Gaza to promptly contact the Ministry's Operations Directorate for assistance, emphasizing that support is available 24/7. They can reach out through the following contact numbers:009627995629030096279956247100962799562193Alternatively, individuals can send their requests for assistance via email to ....