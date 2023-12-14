Israeli Airstrikes Claim Lives Of 27 Palestinians In Rafah

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Dec. 14 (Petra) -- At least 27 Palestinians were killed on Thursday morning in a new massacre committed by Israeli occupation aircraft on civilian homes in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.According to Palestinian sources, 27 individuals, including women and children, were killed, and many others sustained injuries due to the Israeli shelling at two homes near the Al-Dukhani Junction in the central area of Rafah.In a separate incident, an Israeli occupation air bombardment struck a residential neighborhood in the town of Jabalia in the northern part of the coastal enclave, causing further deaths and injuries.The occupation aircraft also carried out a series of intense raids on the city of Khan Yunis, and the occupation artillery bombed the Daraj and Tuffah neighborhoods, east of Gaza City.As the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip entered its 69th day, the death toll has tragically risen to over 18,600, with approximately 50,600 individuals wounded. Among the victims, a significant number are children and women. Numerous individuals remain trapped under the rubble or stranded on the roads.