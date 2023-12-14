Philippine Consulate General In Jeddah Repatriates Distressed Filipino-Sudanese Family

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The Philippine Consulate General in Jeddah organized the repatriation flight of Ms. Fairodz Mohammad and her three children after successfully obtaining the necessary travel documents for Ms. Fairodz and her children. The family left Jeddah, Saudi Arabia via Emirates Airlines flight EK802 in the morning of 6 December 2023. They arrived at Davao International Airport via Philippine Airlines flight PR 1809 in the morning of 7 December 2023.

Ms. Fairdoz Mohammad and her three children sought refuge at the temporary shelter of the Consulate General for more than two years. In addition to providing her and her three children with flight tickets to the Philippines, the Consulate General also provided them assistance in processing their final exit visas from Saudi Arabia and their relevant civil registration documents and passports.

