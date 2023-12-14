Tajikistan, Türkiye Discuss Increasing Number Of Passenger Flights

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 14. Tajikistan
and Türkiye discussed increasing the number of passenger flights,
Trend reports.
The issues was discussed during a meeting between Dilshod
Safarzoda, Director of the Civil Aviation Agency under the
Government of Tajikistan, Umut Adjar, the Turkish Ambassador to
Tajikistan, along with Ibrahim Ethem Unal, the Regional Director of
the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) in
Tajikistan.
The meeting covered discussions on signing a new memorandum
between aviation authorities, opening cargo flights, reducing
prices for fuel and ground handling services at Dushanbe
International Airport. Emphasis was placed on the fact that cargo
flights provide a favorable foundation for economic
cooperation.
Furthermore, the meeting underscored that civil aviation is a
crucial sphere of collaboration between the two countries, which is
constantly evolving and improving.
TIKA's Regional Director highlighted that future aviation
collaborations would contribute to the sector's development,
including specialist retraining, airport staff training, knowledge
exchange with Türkiye, and other initiatives.
MENAFN14122023000187011040ID1107595057
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.