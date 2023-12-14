Tajikistan, Türkiye Discuss Increasing Number Of Passenger Flights

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 14. Tajikistan and Türkiye discussed increasing the number of passenger flights, Trend reports.

The issues was discussed during a meeting between Dilshod Safarzoda, Director of the Civil Aviation Agency under the Government of Tajikistan, Umut Adjar, the Turkish Ambassador to Tajikistan, along with Ibrahim Ethem Unal, the Regional Director of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) in Tajikistan.

The meeting covered discussions on signing a new memorandum between aviation authorities, opening cargo flights, reducing prices for fuel and ground handling services at Dushanbe International Airport. Emphasis was placed on the fact that cargo flights provide a favorable foundation for economic cooperation.

Furthermore, the meeting underscored that civil aviation is a crucial sphere of collaboration between the two countries, which is constantly evolving and improving.

TIKA's Regional Director highlighted that future aviation collaborations would contribute to the sector's development, including specialist retraining, airport staff training, knowledge exchange with Türkiye, and other initiatives.