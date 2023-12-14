Azerbaijan To Go On Setting Modular Hospitals In Jabrayil And Gubadli

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. It is planned to
install modular type hospitals in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil and Gubadli
districts next year, Chairman of the Board of the State Agency for
Compulsory Medical Insurance Zaur Aliyev said at a press
conference, Trend reports.
He stated that in order to improve the health care system in
Azerbaijan's freed regions and coordinate medical services for
inhabitants living and working there, the agency conducts temporary
installation of modular type hospitals.
"Modular-type hospitals have been installed in Shusha, Zangilan,
Lachin, Aghdam and Hadrut since 2021," he added.
