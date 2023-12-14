               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Yerevan Approves Work Regulations Of Azerbaijani-Armenian Delimitation Commission


12/14/2023 5:37:08 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Yerevan has approved the regulations on the work of the Azerbaijani-Armenian delimitation commission, said Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, Trend reports, referring to the Armenian media.

Grigoryan also mentioned the need to develop a second document, specifying the principles and maps that Azerbaijan and Armenian will go forward with border delimitation.

The fifth meeting of the State Commission on State Border Delimitation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on State Border Delimitation and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan was held on November 30 at the border between the two countries (Gazakh-Ijevan) under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan.

The sides also agreed to determine the date and venue of the next meeting of the commissions.

