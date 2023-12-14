Yerevan Approves Work Regulations Of Azerbaijani-Armenian Delimitation Commission

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Yerevan has
approved the regulations on the work of the Azerbaijani-Armenian
delimitation commission, said Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher
Grigoryan, Trend reports, referring to the Armenian media.
Grigoryan also mentioned the need to develop a second document,
specifying the principles and maps that Azerbaijan and Armenian
will go forward with border delimitation.
The fifth meeting of the State Commission on State Border
Delimitation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of
Armenia and the Commission on State Border Delimitation and Border
Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of
Azerbaijan was held on November 30 at the border between the two
countries (Gazakh-Ijevan) under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime
Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Deputy
Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan.
The sides also agreed to determine the date and venue of the
next meeting of the commissions.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN14122023000187011040ID1107595053
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.