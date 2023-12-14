Meeting Between Azerbaijani, Turkish Fms Kicks Off In Baku (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. A meeting of the
foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Türkiye - Jeyhun Bayramov and
Hakan Fidan started in Baku, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign
Affairs said, Trend reports.
Bayramov met his Turkish counterpart in front of the
ministry.
Prior to that meeting, he was received by the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
