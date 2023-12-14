               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Meeting Between Azerbaijani, Turkish Fms Kicks Off In Baku (PHOTO)


12/14/2023 5:37:00 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. A meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Türkiye - Jeyhun Bayramov and Hakan Fidan started in Baku, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, Trend reports.

Bayramov met his Turkish counterpart in front of the ministry.

Prior to that meeting, he was received by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.





MENAFN14122023000187011040ID1107595051

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search