Meeting Between Azerbaijani, Turkish Fms Kicks Off In Baku (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. A meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Türkiye - Jeyhun Bayramov and Hakan Fidan started in Baku, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, Trend reports.

Bayramov met his Turkish counterpart in front of the ministry.

Prior to that meeting, he was received by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.