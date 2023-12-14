European Commission Sets Up Large-Scale Skills Partnership In Energy Sector

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. With the
endorsement of the European Commission, key players in the energy
industry have established a Large-scale Skills Partnership (LSP) as
part of the EU Pact for Skills initiative, Trend reports via the
European Commission.
Reportedly, this collaborative effort aims to enhance skills
development within the energy sector across Europe, addressing the
pressing need for workforce capabilities in the context of the
clean energy transition. Despite positive trends in the employment
rate within this sector, the latest Competitiveness progress report
on clean energy technologies highlights potential skills shortages
that could impede the growth of the clean energy sector.
“In 2023, nearly 4 in 5 SMEs are reporting that it is generally
difficult for them to find workers with the right skills, and 25%
of EU businesses involved in electrical equipment manufacturing
faced shortages in the labour market,” says the European
Commission.
Building on the outcomes of the Erasmus+ Blueprint Alliance,
which concentrates on skills for the digitalization of the energy
value chain, industry stakeholders and research organizations are
uniting to develop, implement, and disseminate specialized training
programs that address the challenges posed by the digitalization of
the energy system.
This newly established large-scale skills partnership represents
a pivotal initiative outlined in the Action Plan for the
Digitalization of the Energy System, adopted in October 2022. It
aligns with the Commission's priorities of the European Green Deal
and the digital transition, in harmony with the REPowerEU plan.
Moreover, it will complement existing skills partnerships within
the renewable energy industrial ecosystem, covering both on- and
offshore renewable energy, as well as the digital ecosystem skills
partnership.
