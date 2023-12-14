Demand At Azerbaijani Central Bank's Currency Auction Adds Up

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. On December 14,
2023, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) organized another
currency auction with the participation of the State Oil Fund of
Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), Trend reports.
The auction's demand was $70.9 million (an increase of 2.6
percent, or $1.8 million, over the previous auction), according to
CBA figures, and it was fully met.
The previous auction's bid was $69.1 million.
Based on the auction results, the average weighted exchange rate
of the Azerbaijani manat to US dollar was 1.7 AZN per USD.
Currency auctions have raised $3.512 billion since the beginning
of the year. At the auction on March 28, 2023, the currency got a
record-high bid of $96.3 million.
In 2022, the average demand for currency auctions held by the
Central Bank of Azerbaijan was 52.4 million manat ($30.8 million),
while the supply was $70 million.
Furthermore, in mid-January 2017, the CBA began
conducting currency auctions with one-way sales of money under
competitive conditions.
