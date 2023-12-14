The European Azerbaijan School Celebrated International Children's Television And Radio Day (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Every year on December 11, International Children's Television
and Radio Day is celebrated worldwide. The foundation of this
tradition was laid in the late 20th century. Specifically,
International Children's Television and Radio Day was established
in April 1994 in the city of Cannes, through the initiative of the
United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF). Since then, every year on
this date, leading television and radio broadcasters around the
world dedicate airtime to children and children's programs.
Television and radio feature broadcasts specifically designed for
children. Additionally, children are invited to participate in
television and radio programs, where they discuss topics they
consider important, expressing their talents and thoughts through
informative and entertaining programs.
The primary students of the European Azerbaijan School
commemorated this significant date for children. Utilizing modern
technological advancements, especially through social media, which
provides the opportunity to connect with thousands of viewers, the
students shared their ideas and thoughts with the audience. On this
notable day, they gained new insights into the concepts of media
and broadcasting.
In an event organized in the primary campus, the well-known
television presenter and blogger Azar Garib was a guest at the
school. Azar Garib, who greeted the children, later provided
information to them about how he chose his profession and entered
the field of media. Subsequently, the students directed questions
related to their interests to the guest, and they found answers to
a series of questions. Later, the students presented group
presentations on current topics they considered a priority, sharing
informative insights. At the end of the event, the students, the
school's pedagogical and administrative staff, and Azar Garib took
a commemorative photo together.
İn the frame of celebration of International Children's
Television and Radio Day, secondary students visited Asan Radio.
Emin Musayev, the director of Asan Radio, greeted the students and
school colleagues, congratulating them on this significant day.
After providing information about the history and purpose of the
radio, the director invited the visitors to tour the radio station.
First, the students were invited to the live broadcast room, where
the radio director explained the live broadcast process, allowing
the children to witness how the live broadcast is organized.
Subsequently, as the students visited other studios, they were
given detailed information about the daily operations of the radio,
the acquisition and sharing of news, and various issues related to
broadcasting and radio.
Following the tour, the children asked Emin Musayev numerous
questions related to their interests, gaining new knowledge. A quiz
about the information they learned during the tour was conducted,
and prizes were awarded to active participants.
Later, the students interviewed radio colleagues, sharing their
experiences and discussing the interesting times they had in the
radio. Finally, Emin Musayev and the school community took a
commemorative photo.
The events dedicated to International Children's Television and
Radio Day will be remembered as unforgettable memories in the minds
of the students.
