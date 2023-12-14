ISW Reports Minor Advance Of Russian Troops Near Avdiivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have made a minor advance near Avdiivka, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW),

“Russian forces continued offensive operations near Avdiivka on December 13 and recently made a confirmed advance,” ISW said in its repor .

According to ISW, geolocated footage published on December 13 shows that Russian forces marginally advanced southeast of Stepove (3km northwest of Avdiivka).

Several Russian milbloggers claimed that Russian forces advanced in the industrial zone (southwest of Avdiivka) and east of the Avdiivka Coke Plant (northwest of Avdiivka), although ISW has not observed visual evidence of this claim.

Another Russian milblogger claimed that Russian forces continued attacks near Stepove and north of Vodyane (7km southwest of Avdiivka).

As Ukrinform reported, from February 24, 2022 to December 13, 2023, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 341,500 Russian invaders, including 850 occupiers in the past day alone.