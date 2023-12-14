Enemy Intensifies Shelling Of Zaporizhzhia Region, Over 150 Attacks Recorded In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On December 13, Russian forces shelled 23 settlements across Zaporizhzhia region, 151 attacks were recorded.

Yuriy Malashko, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Russian servicemen launched 7 MLRS attacks on Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne, as well as 36 UAV attacks on Pavlivske, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Novodarivka, Novodanylivka, Charivne, Chervone, Malynivka, Bilohirya, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne and Robotyne," he wrote.

It is noted that 108 artillery strikes targeted the territory of Novoandriivka, Preobrazhenka, Poltavka, Levadne, Bilohirya, Huliaipole, Robotyne, Kamianske, Stepove, Piatykhatky, Plavni and other towns and villages along the front line.

Nighttime shelling ofregion: Woman dies under rubble of her own house

There were nine reports of residential buildings being destroyed.

No civilian casualties have been reported.

On December 12, the Russian army shelled Zaporizhzhia 88 times.