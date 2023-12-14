Worsening Weather Conditions Complicate Work Of Mobile Fire Groups - Air Force Spox

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Deteriorating weather conditions complicate the work of Ukrainian mobile fire groups, but the soldiers manage to destroy enemy targets in the sky.

Yuriy Ihnat, the spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, stated this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

"The weather is not a problem for anti-aircraft missile systems, but it will definitely be a problem for mobile fire teams. Poor visibility and fog, moreover, nights are longer than days. And as statistics show, attacks are launched mostly at night. So this really complicates the work of those units that need visual reference to the target," said Ihnat.

At the same time, he noted that the Ukrainian defenders manage to adapt to bad weather conditions and successfully destroy enemy targets in the sky.

As reported, on the night of December 14, Ukraine's air defense forces shot down 41 out of 42 Shahed-136/131 combat UAVs, with the vast majority of them destroyed over Odesa region.