Elderly Woman Injured As Russians Shell Kherson In The Morning

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Thursday morning, Russian forces shelled Kherson city, injuring an elderly woman.
The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"In the morning, the Russian army shelled Kherson," the report says.
As noted, the injured woman, born in 1943, was diagnosed with an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to the chest. Doctors on the spot rendered medical aid the victim. She refused hospitalization.
As reported by Ukrinform, a 63-year-old woman died under the rubble of a private house in Kherson region following the nighttime enemy shelling.
