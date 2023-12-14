2,600 Trucks In Line At Border With Poland

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There are about 2,600 trucks on the Polish-Ukrainian border, and traffic is being blocked at three checkpoints.

This was announced by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, on the air of the United News telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"Three directions - Krakivets, Rava-Ruska, and Shehyni - remain blocked. Traffic in these areas is hampered by the actions of the protesters in Poland. It is clear that there is some traffic, but it is not as intense as it was before November 6... As of this morning, according to the information we have from our Polish colleagues, 2,600 trucks are queuing in three directions, waiting for the opportunity to cross the border towards Ukraine," Demchenko said.

According to him, there is currently heavy traffic at the Yahodyn crossing point, which was unblocked on December 11 after 2 p.m. Kyiv time. The spokesman noted that more than 1,000 trucks crossed the crossing point over the past day.

As reported, on November 6, Polish carriers began a blockade of truck traffic near the three largest checkpoints on the border with Ukraine: Korczowa-Krakivets, Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska, and Dorohusk-Yahodyn.

Among the main demands is the return of the practice of permits for Ukrainian carriers, abolished by the agreement with the EU until June 30, 2024.

On November 23, Polish farmers joined the protest and began blocking truck traffic at the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint near Przemyśl.

On December 11, Polish strikers unblocked the largest truck crossing point on the border with Ukraine, Yahodyn-Dorohusk.