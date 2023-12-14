Ukraine Receives About $900M From IMF

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Today, on December 14, Ukraine received the third tranche of financing in the amount of about USD 900 million (SDR 663.9 million) from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program.

According to Ukrinform, the Ministry of Finance reported this.

The funds raised are the result of a successful second review of the EFF program by the IMF Executive Board.

"The powerful and extremely important support from the Fund will help to timely finance the priority expenditures of the state budget and ensure macroeconomic stability under martial law. The EFF program will continue to form a solid basis for the development of the economic program of the Government of Ukraine on its way to full integration into the EU," Minister of Finance of Ukraine Sergii Marchenko emphasized.

As reported, on December 11, the IMF Executive Board completed the second review of the EFF program for Ukraine. Thus, Ukraine has already attracted about USD 4.5 billion out of the USD 15.6 billion (SDR 11.6 billion) provided for by the program.